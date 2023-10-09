Hamas rocket directly slams into building in Ashkelon

A building in Ashkelon was directly hit by a rocket early Monday after a barrage of rockets were fired on the city from the Gaza Strip.

Another barrage of rockets was fired towards the city minutes later.

Police quickly arrived at the scene of the building that had been struck the police spokesperson stated that evening.

Immediate efforts to secure the area and check for explosive devices went underway in preparation for rescue teams to arrive and evacuate potentially injured people.

The spokesperson noted that the police were urging civilians to remain in protected areas, to follow instructions from the security forces, and to refrain from approaching areas that had been hit by rockets.