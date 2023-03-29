6,000-year-old copper fishing hook discovered in Ashkelon

A 6,000-year-old copper fishing hook, possibly used for catching sharks or other large fish, has been discovered during an Israel Antiquities Authority excavation in Ashkelon, they announced on Wednesday morning.

The fishing hook - one of the oldest ones to ever be discovered - was uncovered prior to the construction of a new neighborhood in Ashkelon back in 2018, and will now be exhibited for the first time this April at the 48th Archaeological Congress, organized by the Israel Antiquity Authority, the Israel Exploration Society and the Israeli Archaeological Association.

The hook measures 6.5 cm long and 4 cm wide, and according to the co-director of the excavation Dr. Yael Abadi-Reiss, this makes it suitable for hunting sharks as long as two or three meters, or large tuna fish.

"More ancient fishhooks found previously were made of bone and were much smaller than this one. The use of copper began in the Chalcolithic period and it is fascinating to discover that this technological innovation was applied in antiquity for the production of fishhooks for fishermen along the Mediterranean coast," she added.

Further research on the copper fishhook is being undertaken by Dr. Yotam Asscher of the Israel Antiquity Authority and Magda Batiashvilli, and scholars are hoping that the array of advanced technologies that are available for use could open up a new world of questions that could not previously be answered.