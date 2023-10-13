IDF says it entered Gaza Strip outskirts, airstrikes continue

The IDF carried out localized raids within the outskirts of the Gaza Strip in order to complete scanning the border area for infiltrating Hamas terrorists, the military said Friday.

During efforts to locate missing persons, Israeli forces killed Hamas terror units, including one that fired an anti-tank guided missile.

במהלך היממה האחרונה ביצעו כוחות צה"ל פשיטות מקומיות בשטח רצועת עזה להשלמת מאמץ טיהור המרחב ממחבלים ומאמצעי לחימה. בפעולות אלו נעשה גם מאמץ לאיתור נעדרים>> pic.twitter.com/aQ9kwvDwSq — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 13, 2023

Later on Friday, the IDF said it was conducting widespread airstrikes across the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas terrorists.

Palestinian reports noted that Al Awda Hospital in the northern Strip was told to evacuate immediately by the IDF.

This is a developing story.