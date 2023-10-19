European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday the risk of regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war is "real."

Speaking at the Hudson Institute in Washington, von der Leyen also said dialog between Israel and its neighbors must continue.

"We have seen the Arab streets fill with rage all across the region. So the risk of a regional spillover is real," she said.

The cost of the war

Israel is waging war against Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza after the terrorist group killed more than 1,400 people in a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7. People call on the release of Israelis held hostage by Hamas militants in Gaza, outside the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, October 18, 2023. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

The toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza has risen to more than 3,500 dead and more than 12,000 wounded, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel is also clashing with Hezbollah at the Lebanon border.