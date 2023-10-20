Mortar hits northern Israel, IDF responds with artillery

The IDF targeted a group of terrorists who were operating near the border in Lebanese territory, the IDF said on Friday.

Earlier, the IDF reported multiple launches from Lebanon towards the Mount Dov area in Israeli territory.

The IDF responded with artillery fire directed at the source of the launches.

Additionally, following the fall of a mortar near Kibbutz Dan in northern Israel on Friday, Highway 99 was closed to traffic from the She'ar Yeshuv junction to the east, the Upper Galilee Regional Council said.

False alarm

Later, a rocket alarm sounded in the northern Israeli community of Dovev, near the border with Lebanon. The alarm, however, was a false alarm, the IDF said. A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

The IDF added that it confirmed 20 launches from Lebanese territory that had been fired into Israel.

Developments on the front throughout the day

Additionally, on Friday afternoon, multiple anti-tank missiles were fired toward IDF positions on the Lebanon border. Fire from light arms was also directed toward an IDF observation post. Advertisement

No casualties were reported among IDF personnel from these events, but IDF continued to respond with artillery fire directed at the sources of the shooting.

Later on Friday evening, after a rocket alert that was activated in the northern Israeli community of Metulla, the IDF identified an additional two launches that crossed into Israel from Lebanese territory.

Also, the IDF stated that it had targeted another anti-tank missile unit in Lebanon.

This was the fourth such unit to be attacked in the past day.

צה"ל יירט לפני זמן קצר מטרה שהייתה בדרכה למרחב האווירי של מדינת ישראל משטח לבנון, נשלל חשש לחדירה.כמו כן, צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר עמדת חיזבאללה בה פעלה חוליית מחבלים pic.twitter.com/59GAAUgTb4 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 20, 2023

Several hours later, the IDF again announced that it had intercepted a missile flying into Israeli airspace from Lebanese territory.

The IDF also targeted a Hezbollah position.