Alleged Israeli airstrikes targeted the Aleppo International Airport on Saturday night, according to Syrian state media, just hours after two rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel and as tensions continued to rise along Israel's northern front.

The airstrikes targeted the runway at the airport in Aleppo which was repaired recently after being damaged in earlier alleged Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, putting the airport out of service again. The international airport in Damascus was also targeted and put out of service on Thursday.

Two rockets were fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights on Saturday evening, hours after Hezbollah and the IDF exchanged fire along the Lebanese border as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continued to escalate.

The rockets fell in open areas. No interceptors were launched. Shortly after the rocket fire, the IDF launched artillery strikes on the source of the fire, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

Simultaneously, sirens sounded in Alma in the Galilee, with the IDF saying an interceptor was launched at a "suspicious object" which crossed from Lebanon into Israel. The incident is being looked into.

On Saturday morning, the IDF thwarted an attempt by a Palestinian terrorist cell directed by Hezbollah to infiltrate into Israeli territory. Rockets fired from Lebanon at Mt Dov in northern Israel. October 14, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated that an IDF drone struck the terrorist cell, killing a number of terrorists. Advertisement

Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon announced on Saturday night that three members of the terrorist group were killed in clashes with the IDF near the Lebanese border in an apparent reference to the IDF drone strike conducted earlier on Saturday.

In the afternoon, Hezbollah fired about 30 mortars at IDF sites in the Har Dov (Shebaa Farms) area, with the IDF responding with artillery fire toward the source of the fire and additional sites. Simultaneously, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that attempted to fire an anti-tank missile at Israeli territory.

Hezbollah stated that it fired toward an additional IDF site in the Shebaa Farms area later in the afternoon as the exchange of fire between the IDF and the terrorist movement continued.

During the clashes, a Hezbollah terrorist identified as Ali Youssef Alaa Al-Din "Jawad Ali" was killed, Hezbollah announced on Saturday.

IDF intercepts 'unidentified objects' over northern Israel

On Friday night, the IDF said that it had intercepted two "unidentified targets" over Haifa. The nature of the targeted objects was unclear as of Saturday night. A third unidentified object was intercepted over Shefaram in northern Israel on Friday night.

After the interceptions, the IDF targeted a site belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, saying the strike was conducted in response to the infiltration of the unidentified objects and fire which targeted an IDF drone.

Iran warns its proxies have 'fingers on the trigger'

During a visit in Beirut, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned that all the terrorist groups which are part of the axis led by Iran have their "fingers on the trigger."

"In case of procrastination by the international community and the United Nations and the activists who support the warmongering of the Israeli regime, the response will be done at the right time and the desired resistance," said Amirabdollahian. "I found out in the conversation with the leaders that the response that will be given is regrettable and will change the current map of the occupied territories."

"Based on my understanding of the situation, I warn the war criminals and their supporters in the region to stop Israel's crimes against civilians before it is too late, maybe it will be too late in a few hours. There is still political opportunity to avoid a widespread crisis in the region. Today, I will meet with the representative of the UN secretary general in the region and I will say that there is still a political opportunity, but tomorrow is too late."

Amirabdollahian met with Nasrallah and other terrorist leaders during his visit in Lebanon. On Saturday night, the foreign minister visited Qatar, meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.