IDF registers hostile aircraft entering Israel from Gaza and Lebanon

Sirens sounded in the Gaza border town of Nir Oz over the suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft from the Strip on Monday.

Subsequently, Hamas released a statement on its Arabic-language Telegram channel regarding the incident.

"The Al-Qassam Brigades have launched two suicide attack drones, one of which targeted the 107 Squadron, known as the "Orange Tail Knights," belonging to the Air Force and stationed at the Hatzorim Base," Hamas wrote. "The other drone targeted the command headquarters of the Sinai Brigade within the occupying forces located at the Tseelim Military Base."

Hamas also released a propaganda film on their Telegram channel featuring the drones being launched into Israel.

The IDF, however, noted that the drones were successfully eliminated. A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Following the initial report regarding an aerial infiltration in the areas of Nir Oz and Ein HaBesor, two UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were identified crossing from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory," the IDF said. "Both UAVs were thwarted."

UAV from Lebanon enters Israel

The IDF also said it identified a UAV that had penetrated into Israeli airspace.

"Following the initial report of an alert in the Galilee region, the Israel Air Defense fighters will intercept unmanned aircraft that enter Israeli territory from Lebanese airspace from the maritime area in the Gulf of Aqaba," the IDF spokesperson said.