Hamas claims 50 Israeli hostages killed in Gaza, no proof given

Israeli airstrikes have killed approximately 50 Israeli hostages, Hamas's al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson, Abu Obaida, claimed on the terrorist group's Telegram channel on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Jerusalem Post reported that the IDF revealed Abu Obaida's true identity as Hudhayfah Kahlot.

"Al-Qassam Brigades estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist bombing and massacres reached approximately 50 people," the Telegram statement said.

The spokesperson did not give any further details and the Jerusalem Post has not been able to verify the numbers.

Further, earlier this month, Hamas made a similar claim. One week after Hamas's deadly attack on southern Israel, the terrorist organization claimed that Israeli air strikes killed nine hostages, including four foreign nationals.

Hamas has apparently lied about airstrikes killing hostages

At the time, Hamas wrote on their Telegram channel that the captives were killed "because of the Zionist bombardment on the areas they were staying in."

A subsequent Al Jazeera report noted that those captives had been executed by Hamas. The report claimed that Hamas said the executions were revenge for Israeli bombings of Hamas military buildings. Advertisement

