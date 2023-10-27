IDF assassinates Hamas commander, hits over 250 targets in Gaza

The IDF assassinated the commander of Hamas’s West Khan Yunis battalion, Madhat Mubasher, on Thursday night and hit over 250 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Friday.

Mubasher took part in sniping attacks and the use of large explosives against IDF soldiers and Israeli towns.

The targets hit by the IDF in Gaza included terrorist tunnels, operational headquarters, and rocket launchers.

Overnight, a Skylark drone crashed in Gaza due to a technical malfunction. There is no fear of information leaking and the incident is being investigated.

IDF enters Gaza in limited raid

Additionally, IDF infantry, engineering, and armored forces entered the central Gaza Strip and struck dozens of Hamas targets on Thursday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Friday morning.

During the raid, IDF aircraft and artillery struck Hamas targets as well, including anti-tank missile launchers and operational headquarters. The Israeli forces exited the area at the end of the raid, with no injuries reported.