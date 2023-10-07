Terrorists fire on attendees at outdoor party in Southern Israel

Party-goers flee from terrorists who entered from Gaza into a nature party.

Attendees at an outdoor party near Kibbutz Urim in the South of Israel recounted terrifying moments of gunshots, prompting immediate evacuation: "We heard gunshots and began fleeing instantly. We are still in hiding."

Earlier on Saturday, dozens of terrorists unexpectedly crossed from the Gaza Strip into Israel. It appears some reached the outdoor gathering and unleashed gunfire on the unsuspecting party-goers near Urim, a kibbutz situated in the north-western Negev, roughly 9 kilometers from the city of Ofakim.

Eyewitness accounts and emerging videos from the scene depict attendees scrambling to safety, with security forces subsequently escorting some to a southern base. There is growing apprehension about the possibility of numerous casualties.

One of the attendees, Daniel, relayed his harrowing experience to Walla!: "We were alerted by a 'red siren' [rocket warning]. Chaos ensued, especially with vehicles trying to exit. Then the gunshots started, and we began to run. We're still hiding and awaiting rescue."