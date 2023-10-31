826 civilians murdered by Hamas identified by Israel Police

Approximately 826 Israeli civilians who were murdered by Hamas at the October 7 massacre were identified by police so far, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The initiative to identify all the bodies is being done collaboratively by the police, the IDF, the Health Ministry, the Institute of Forensic Medicine, and various other volunteer organizations.

The identification of all the bodies is being done at the Camp Shura military base.

Roughly 85% of all the deaths were civilians, not soldiers, who were killed in the massacre.

732 bodies moved for burial

So far, 732 bodies have been moved for burial. The area was established hours after the outbreak of Operation Swords of Iron, and hundreds of bodies of civilians killed in the attack were transferred there. THE BELONGINGS of festivalgoers are seen at the site of the Supernova festival, at which Awad Darawshe was working when Hamas unleashed its massacre on October 7. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Thousands of police officers have been working long shifts since the outbreak of war 24-7, the police spokesperson said.

Upon verifying the identity of each body, the information is forwarded to teams who inform the victims' family members and prepare to bring their loved ones to the burial site.