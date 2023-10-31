IDF conducting fierce battles against Hamas terrorists

Combined forces of the IDF, led by ground forces, have been conducting fierce battles deep in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday afternoon. Dozens of terrorists have been killed. The IDF forces attacked a Hamas terrorist outpost in the north of the Gaza Strip. A large cache of weapons was found at the site. A satellite image shows northern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, October 28, 2023 (Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS)

Israel continued ground operations overnight as it entered the twenty-fifth day of the war against Hamas. The IDF said that it had struck 300 targets overnight. This included anti-tank missile launch sites, rocket launch posts, and “military compounds inside underground tunnels belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.” The IDF also announced that soldiers had several clashes with “terrorist cells” that fired anti-tank missiles and used machine guns.

“The soldiers killed terrorists and directed air forces to real-time strikes on targets and terror infrastructure,” the army explained.

Hamas commander eliminated

In addition, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) killed the commander of Hamas's Beit Lahia battalion. "IDF fighter jets struck the Commander of the Beit Lahia Battalion of Hamas's Northern Brigade, Nasim Abu Ajina, who directed the massacre on October 7 in Kibbutz Erez and Moshav Netiv HaAsara," the IDF report said.

According to the military statement, this terrorist was also involved with Hamas’s “aerial array” and had been involved with developing drone and paragliding capabilities.