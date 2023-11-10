Two injured in first rocket fire toward central Israel in three days

At least two people were injured by shrapnel after rockets were fired toward central Israel on Friday afternoon for the first time since Tuesday, according to Magen David Adom. One person was in moderate condition, while the other was in light condition.

Hamas claimed responsibility for firing the barrage of rockets towards the Tel Aviv area. Rockets and shrapnel reportedly fell in a number of locations in central Israel after the barrage.

While rockets had been fired toward areas near the Gaza Strip and Ashdod in recent days, there had been no rocket fire toward areas further out, such as central Israel, since Tuesday night.

The rocket fire came as the IDF continued its advance in northern Gaza, with Palestinian media reporting that IDF tanks were surrounding a number of hospitals in the area.