IDF takes out Hamas commanders, October 7 terrorists

The IDF has killed several commanders and terrorists from Hamas's Nukhba unit, which was central in the October 7 massacre, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Friday morning.

The commanders included Ahmed Musa, the commander of the Nukhba Company and Omar el-Handi, a platoon commander who was entrenched in western Jabalya.

Musa was one of the commanders of the raids that targeted the Zikim base, Kibbutz Zikim, and the Yiftah outpost. Musa also led assaults on IDF soldiers in the west Jabalya region.

Muhammad Kahlot, the head of Hamas's sniper unit in the northern brigade, was also taken out by the IDF with the help of intelligence from the Shin Bet and Intelligence Directorate.

Additionally, 19 Hamas terrorists who were preparing to attack Israeli forces were struck by reserve forces from the 252nd Division overnight.

IDF strikes Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Footage released November 10, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Rocket launchers found near residential areas

The 401st Brigade found and destroyed a container containing about 20 rocket launchers on the beach in Gaza and during an assault by the forces of the Paratroopers Brigade in the Sheikh Ijlin neighborhood of Gaza, soldiers uncovered a rocket launcher near residential buildings. All the weapons found were destroyed or confiscated.

Israeli security forces locate a rocket launch site on the beach in Gaza. Footage released November 10, 2023 (CREDIT: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Overnight, Palestinian media reported armed clashes between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli forces in areas near the Shifa Hospital, where the IDF says Hamas has a central underground headquarters.