IDF kills Hamas commander who held Gazans hostage at Al Rantisi Hospital

Ahmed Siam was killed while hiding in a school.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2023 13:13
The IDF eliminated Ahmed Siam, a company commander of Hamas's Naser Radwan Company, the terrorist responsible for holding approximately 1,000 Gazan residents hostage in Gaza's Rantisi Hospital preventing them from evacuating south to safety, the IDF said on Saturday.

The assassination succeeded with the efforts of both the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). Ground and air troops participated in the operation.

Siam was struck while hiding in a school

IDF aircraft struck Siam two days ago, the IDF spokesperson said. He was killed while hiding in the "al Buraq" school, where additional terrorists under this command were also hiding and were killed.

"Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes," the IDF said.

Since the Swords of Iron war started on October 7, the IDF has killed numerous terrorists involved in the massacre and other leaders. 



