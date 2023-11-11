The IDF eliminated Ahmed Siam, a company commander of Hamas's Naser Radwan Company, the terrorist responsible for holding approximately 1,000 Gazan residents hostage in Gaza's Rantisi Hospital preventing them from evacuating south to safety, the IDF said on Saturday.

The assassination succeeded with the efforts of both the IDF and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). Ground and air troops participated in the operation.

צה"ל ושב"כ חיסלו את המחבל שהחזיק כ-אלף מתושבי רצועת עזה כבני ערובה בבית החולים 'רנתיסי' במהלך הלחימהכוחות מצוות הקרב החטיבתי גבעתי חיסלו באמצעות הכוונת מטוס קרב ובהכוונה מודיעינית של אמ"ן ושב"כ את המחבל אחמד ציאם, מפקד הפלוגה המרחבית נאצר-רצ'ואן בארגון הטרור חמאס >> pic.twitter.com/MedpTJlq7s — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 11, 2023

Siam was struck while hiding in a school

IDF aircraft struck Siam two days ago, the IDF spokesperson said. He was killed while hiding in the "al Buraq" school, where additional terrorists under this command were also hiding and were killed.

"Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes," the IDF said.

Since the Swords of Iron war started on October 7, the IDF has killed numerous terrorists involved in the massacre and other leaders.