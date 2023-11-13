IDF soldiers kill 21 terrorists in Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City

Troops from the IDF's 188th Brigade eliminated a terrorist squad operating in the area of the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City, an IDF statement said on Monday, after an anti-tank missile was shot at IDF soldiers, damaging an Israeli tank.

Several terrorists hidden among civilians fired two RPG launchers at IDF soldiers in front of the hospital, the statement said. The combat brigade, which included armor, engineering, and infantry forces, responded with live fire and shelling, with air support. About 21 terrorists were killed, the IDF said, with no Israeli casualties.

A video of the battle released by the IDF shows civilians leaving the hospital building, as well as other terrorists emerging from adjacent buildings to hide among the civilians and join in the attack, per the statement.

The IDF says it has struck over 4,300 terrorist targets, including some 300 terrorist tunnel shafts, since it began its counter-invasion of Gaza.

Hundreds of Hamas anti-tank launchers have been destroyed during IDF operations, as well as close to 3,000 terrorist installations, including hundreds of boobytrapped weapon storage facilities, operational headquarters, and control-and-command centers across Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

Weapons cache found in child's bedroom of senior PIJ official

Israeli forces uncovered a weapons cache hidden in a child's bedroom in the home of a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official in Gaza, the IDF said on Monday morning.

The hidden arsenal was discovered in a raid carried out by reservists from the IDF's 551st Brigade, which lost four of its fighters during fighting in Gaza. The brigade also located a tunnel shaft in a civilian area of Beit Hanun, which contained various weaponry and intelligence gathered by Gazan terrorist groups. Advertisement

Israeli forces are seen during Operation Swords of Iron in the Gaza Strip, November 13, 2023 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Elsewhere in Gaza, forces from the IDF's 401st Brigade uncovered Hamas terrorist infrastructure inside civilian centers in the al-Shati camp in northern Gaza.

The forces found and confiscated dozens of weaponry and other combat equipment, as well as Hamas intelligence, including operative plans.