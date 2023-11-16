US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he had made it clear to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that a two-state solution was the only answer to resolve the Israel-Palestinian conflict and that occupying Gaza would be a mistake.

Biden told reporters he was doing everything in his power to free hostages held by the Hamas militant group in Gaza, but that did not mean sending in the US military.

Biden said he discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping the Israel-Hamas war, and that "it cannot be allowed to get out of control." The meeting between the two was in San Francisco and reportedly lasted four hours.

Biden: "Hamas is committing war crimes"

"Hamas commits a war crime when it places its headquarters under a hospital," Biden said. "Israel did not enter with many soldiers, and we told them that they should conduct themselves carefully."

"Hamas commits a war crime when it places its headquarters under a hospital," Biden said. "Israel did not enter with many soldiers, and we told them that they should conduct themselves carefully."

Biden also said that "Hamas beheaded babies and burned women alive. The Israelis did not carpet bomb the hospital, they brought in soldiers and they also brought equipment that helps the hospital and gave a warning to the medical staff. This is different from indiscriminate bombings."

"Hamas has already publicly said that they intend to attack again as they did. To think that they will simply stop and do nothing is unrealistic. They use tunnels to enter the hospital, among other things, and Hamas said they would do it again. So I ask a rhetorical question - what would America do in this situation?" Later he was asked about the Al-Shifa hospital - and he replied that he was absolutely certain that Hamas had a headquarters under the hospital.

Biden also clarified at a press conference after meeting with Jinping that "The Israeli operation in Gaza will continue until Hamas can no longer harm Israel."

Biden said that he is doing everything he can to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, but said that does not mean he will send US military to the area.

"I am very involved in the negotiations for the release of the hostages," he said. "The Qataris have cooperated well, I hope this is going to happen."