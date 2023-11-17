IDF locates more Hamas terror tunnels, uncovers info on Gaza hostages

"We have located underground infrastructure and information about the hostages," IDF spokesman R.-Adm Daniel Hagari said on Friday. "In the past day, we have taken over the Al-Burkan outpost.

"Fighting in Gaza is fighting in a complex environment that requires time," he continued. "We are determined to move forward, destroy and kill terrorists, and dismantle the military infrastructure of Hamas."

"The IDF operates with clear goals for the war. This operation is on the ground, the air, and from the sea. We are determined to keep moving forward. This will happen wherever Hamas is, which includes the southern Gaza Strip. It will happen at a time, place, and under conditions that are favorable to us."

According to him, the IDF is deepening the activity at the Al-Shifa Hospital.

RPG bombs, mortar bombs, and weapons discovered in Gaza kindergarten

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces found RPG bombs, mortar bombs, and weapons in a kindergarten in Gaza on Friday, a military spokesman said.

The discovery was made by the IDF's Bislamach Brigade in northern Gaza, which found the bombs and weapons hidden in the location by Hamas. The IDF's Golani Brigade also raided the 'Al-Carmel' elementary school, where the forces found more weapons hidden by Hamas.

Additionally, Israeli forces from the 12th Battalion identified a terror cell in the area of ​​Gaza City.

Shortly after identification, the terrorists tried to escape from the area. The IDF pursued them on foot and also aimed an aircraft at the terror cell, which attacked and eliminated the terrorists.