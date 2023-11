Hamas has announced the death of one of their officials from their political bureau, Ahmed Bahr, early Saturday morning, N12 reported citing Arabic media.

Bahr, 76, was the Vice President of the Palestinian Legislative Council, according to Arabic media, which claimed that he died on Friday from his injuries caused by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. A flare falls on Gaza as seen from south Israel November 17, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO)

Bahr was also the Speaker of the Hamas parliament in Gaza, Walla reported.

This is a developing story.