Israel prepares for release of 13 Gaza hostages, pushing for one more

Hamas will release another 13 Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the ongoing temporary ceasefire deal.

Egypt has received the list from Hamas of the 13 hostages to be released, security sources said.

Israeli authorities say in exchange 42 Palestinian prisoners will be released the same day under the deal.

Israel pushing to release mother of hostage set for release

According to Israeli sources, officials in Jerusalem are pushing to up the number of hostages released on Saturday by one, after it became apparent that one hostage was set to be freed without her mother, who was also taken into Gaza by Palestinian terror group Hamas on October 7.

As per the details of the Qatari and Egyptian-mediated truce and hostage release deal, families cannot be separated in the releases.

Last-minute discussions, headed by the coordinator for hostages and missing persons Gal Hirsch, were taking place early on Saturday to facilitate the release of the unnamed mother, Israeli media reported.

A Qatari aircraft landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on Saturday, in an unprecedented move amid the Gaza ceasefire and ongoing hostage deal. It was unclear if the Qatari presence in Israel was related to Israel's demands to release the mother. Advertisement

This is a developing story.