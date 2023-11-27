Israel finds issue in list of hostages set for release from Gaza

Israel received late on Sunday night the list of 11 Gaza hostages expected to be released in the fourth round of releases from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip on Monday, Israeli media reported.

However, the families of those set for release have yet to be notified as of Monday morning.

Coordinator of hostages and missing persons Gal Hirsch said on Monday morning that Israeli officials are in discussion over the list.

Israeli media sources have speculated that the delay in confirming the list to the families could be due to another violation of the hostage release agreement between Hamas and Israel to not separate families as part of the waves of releases. The Jerusalem Post could not verify this claim.

Qatari mediators are working to resolve the issue and avoid any delay in Monday's planned releases, an official briefed on the matter told Reuters. An Israeli military helicopter with released Israeli hostages arrive at the Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva, November 26, 2023 (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

40 Israelis freed since Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal implemented

Some 17 more hostages, including 14 Israelis, were released by the Palestinian terrorist group on Sunday.

Since the implementation of the ceasefire deal on Friday morning, 40 Israeli citizens taken hostage in Gaza, mostly women and children, have been freed.

This is a developing story.