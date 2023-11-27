Israel-Hamas deal: These are the 11 hostages released on Monday

Israel has confirmed the identities of the 11 hostages that were released Monday evening, after 51 days of being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The group includes nine children and two mothers.

The Cunio family

Emma Cunio (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Sisters Sharon Aloni Cunio, 33, and Danielle Aloni, 44, along with Sharon’s husband David Cunio, 34, were taken hostage when Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and attacked Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7.

Sharon and David’s three-year-old twin daughters, Emma and Yuli, and Danielle’s five-year-old daughter Emilia were also taken captive.

The family initially told their relatives that they were safe and that they had sealed themselves inside a safe room as rocket sirens sounded that morning, but they later told relatives that terrorists had entered their home.

Sharon sent a voice message telling them that their house was on fire. Their last communication was at 11:20 a.m.

Danielle and her daughter Emilia were released on Friday. David is still being held captive in Gaza.

The Engel family Mike Engel (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Ronen Engel, 54, his wife Karina, 51, and their two daughters, Mika, 18, and Yuval, 10, had been missing since Hamas terrorists attacked Kibbutz Nir Oz on the morning of October 7.

The family hid in a safe room and their calls to relatives indicated they were aware of the horrific rampage taking place in their kibbutz.

While on a phone call with her sister, Paula, Karina suddenly mentioned the terrorists' presence and then the call cut out. That was their last communication.

A video from Gaza was posted to Ronen’s Facebook page later that day and the family’s phones were traced to Gaza.

Mika volunteers with special needs children and Yuval enjoys horseback riding. Both sisters share a love of animals.

Amit Shani

Amit Shani, 16 (credit: Bring Them Home Now)

Amit Shani was the only member of his family taken hostage when terrorists attacked Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7.

As the terrorists burned homes and slaughtered residents, Amit’s mother Tal, 47, brought her children into their home’s safe room - Amit’s bedroom.

Dozens of gunmen from the Hamas terrorist organization broke down the door of the safe room and ordered the family to leave as their home filled with smoke. They marched the family down a road and Amit was ordered into a car.

Tal cried and begged the terrorists to leave her son and take her instead but Amit was taken to Gaza and held hostage for 51 days.

Amit loves running and surfing.

The Calderon family

Erez Calderon (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Three members of the Calderon family had been missing from Kibbutz Nir Oz since October 7. Ofer, 53, and two of his children, Sahar, 16, and Erez, 12, were taken hostage when Hamas terrorists attacked the kibbutz, killing over 100 residents and taking around 80 hostages.

Gaya Calderon, 21, the older sister of Sahar and Erez, received a message from her family that they were trying to hide outside but later saw a video of Erez being taken away by terrorists.

Erez Calderon turned 12 in captivity on October 27.

The Yaakov family Yagil Yaakov (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)

Brothers Or Yaakov, 16, and Yagil Yaakov, 12, were sleeping alone at their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas terrorists attacked on the morning of October 7.

The two boys hid a safe room and called their mother, whispering to her on the phone.

When the terrorists entered their home, Or tried to hold the door of the safe room closed but was overpowered.

On November 9, Yagil Yaakov was shown in a propaganda video posted by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.