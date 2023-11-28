Emergency services' phone lines downed in potential cyberattack

Phone lines for essential services in Israel, such as Magen David Adom (MDA), police, Hatzalah, and the Fire Department, are all down amid a malfunction due to a potential cyberattack, Israeli media reports.

Regular phone numbers are not operating as of early Thursday morning and thus alternate phone numbers have been provided.

Emergency centers clarified that they can be contacted in case of emergency as follows:

MDA ambulance and medics (illustrative). (credit: MDA OPERATIONAL COVERAGE)

To contact MDA in case of emergency: 052-7000-101 (SMS).

To contact the Fire Department in case of emergency: 050-596-0735 (SMS).

To contact the Police: 052-2020100 (Disabilities hotline).

To contact the Hatzalah: 052-7026730.