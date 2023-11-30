Mia Schem's aunt: 'She was operated on in Gaza by a veterinarian'

The aunt of released Israeli hostage Mia Schem said on Thursday that her niece had been "operated on in Gaza by a veterinarian."

"Finally she is with us," said Vivian Hadar, Schem's aunt. "She was traumatized. She is thin and weak. A vet operated on her hand. She did physical therapy for herself. She told them that she was not a soldier and that she has French citizenship. I don't ask her questions and did not dig because when we started asking we saw that it was difficult for her. We are glad that she is with us. It is difficult to see her in this situation."

Hadar added that waiting for Schem "was like Russian Roulette."

"We kept wanting to know if she was on the list or not. Yesterday we thought she was on the list and in the end they said no and it completely paralyzed me. What the families of the hostages are going through is not normal. This must not happen. All the hostages must be returned."

Hadar added that "Her hand is very sore. She knew she needed to give herself hand massages. She doesn't say much. We just came and hugged her. She wants to see as many family members as possible. It's not an easy time. It's not easy what she went through and we're looking forward." The mother of Mia Schem holds up a picture of her daughter who was kidnapped into the Gaza Strip, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 17, 2023. Hamas has released a video of Schem. (credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)

David Schem, Mia's father, said after her release: "I almost had a heart attack. I felt unwell. This is the happiest day in the world and all the hostages will return. I'm sure of that. We will not give up."

"I was cut off from everyone for two months, but I'm not going to give up. Even if I need days for them to be released. She's a good girl, she takes care of her father and mother. I'm not going to leave her."

"Miya is coming back," said her mother in tears mixed with happy laughter and hugs with family members.

Hamas released a video of Schem in October

Schem appeared in a video by Hamas early after October 7 having just come out of surgery.

Her aunt's statement contradicts what Schem stated in the video while in Hamas custody, “Hi, I’m Mia Schem, 21 years old from Shoham. Currently, I’m in Gaza. I returned early Saturday morning from Sderot; I was at a party. I was seriously injured in my hand. I underwent surgery on my hand at the hospital [in Gaza] for 3 hours. They are taking care of me, giving me medicine, everything is fine. I only ask that they bring me home as soon as possible to my parents, to my siblings. Get me out of here as soon as possible. Please.”

Mia Schem is 21 years old. The headquarters of the kidnapped families said that she learned to tattoo and works in a tattoo parlor, a profession she wants to pursue in the future, and also likes to draw and cook. She came to the party in Reim with her best friend Alia Toledano, who was also kidnapped and is still being held captive by Hamas.

In Herzliya, Mia's release was received with great excitement, as her family members live in the city. Mia lives in Shoham - her family members live in Herzliya, including her father David Schem and her grandfather Musa (Moshe) Machloof.

The mayor of Herzliya, Moshe Padlon, said this evening: "We welcome the release of Mia Schem, who has returned to her family in a good hour. We wish for the speedy return of Omer Shem Tov, a resident of the city, and the release of all the hostages. We will not rest until they all return to us soon, safe and sound.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the release of Schem, who holds French citizenship, in a post on X. He said France would continue to try to help free more hostages "as soon as possible" together with its partners. "I share the news with great happiness for her family and for all the French people," Macron wrote.