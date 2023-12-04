Israel's war cabinet to meet with Gaza hostage families Tuesday

The families of the Gaza hostages will meet with Israel's war cabinet on Tuesday at noon after protesting that they asked to meet with the members of the cabinet earlier but received a minimal response from the coalition.

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "A meeting with the families of the abductees and the War Cabinet was scheduled yesterday for Wednesday." In light of the families' request, it was brought forward for later on Monday.

Family members of children held captive in Gaza by Hamas terrorists told media outlets from across the world about their return and how they adjusted to life after being held against their will.

Families speak of separation anxiety, minimal food intake

Chen Avigdori, whose 12-year-old daughter Noam Avigdori was kidnapped along with her mother and uncle, shared that upon his daughter's release last week, she suffered severe separation anxiety from her father. "She was not comfortable with me even going outside to take out the garbage for a couple of minutes," he said.

He also divulged that despite waking up screaming many nights after her release, she remained relatively talkative about her experience. She did not share details in any specific order, he added, but was willing to talk about them.

“It was the rebirth of our family, being reunited,” Avigdori added on being brought back together.

In order to adjust back to a sense of normalcy, Avigdori told The Jerusalem Post about how his daughter and wife, Sharon, who also was held captive, has managed to decompress. "Especially in the first 48 hours when they were in the hospital, we played a lot of box card games - something that we could all do together," he said.

"Though she didn't get her iPhone back, she has managed to stay entertained. Her BFF even managed to come to visit her in the hospital. Her peers have also been able to speak to her over FaceTime," he added.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum also added that some of the psychological abuse inflicted on children and teens included being told that they would be held for at least a year - if they were ever allowed to leave.

Dr. Yael Mozer Glassberg of the Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel also spoke out about the medical conditions of those held captive, particularly children. "We are teaching our kids there are no monsters, but there are," she said.

"One family was given three showers in 54 days, while at least one child took no shower in the whole time. They came back with skin rashes and other hygienic issues. They were covered in lice, both on the head and on their bodies," she stated.

Mozer Glassberg added that survivors and released hostages discussed being separated from loved ones, couldn't speak beyond a whisper, and shared that children were able to discern between themselves that the youngest children would eat before the older children.

"On every return, it was incredibly quiet. It took days for there to be sound," she said. "We noticed their eating habits, and nobody would rush for the food. We were worried they would be rushing for food, but that wasn't the case."

Mozer Glassberg spoke of having to reassure recovering hostages that they had food available and that they did not need to ration food.

"We received most of the kids in Israel - 19 kids of the 26 that we received. We've really seen it all, and all we can do is hope and wish for the rest of them to return home," she added.