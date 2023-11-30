On October 7, Hamas terrorists kidnapped children on motorcycles and were trained to create a specific sign on their bodies: they put one of the children’s legs in the motorcycle exhaust. In addition, according to an uncle of two of these children hostages who were freed, they were drugged - according to a report on N12. Yaniv, the uncle of Yagil, 12, and Or Yaakov, 16 from Kibbutz Nir Oz, who were released by Hamas, told foreign ministers in Europe.

Hamas uses burns as identification method

According to the plan, published on N12, the kidnappers would recognize that the children 'belonged' to them by a specific sign. Beyond just marking a part of the body, a practice that revives traumatic memories from grim periods in history, the children were repeatedly drugged and shuffled from one location to another.

The 10 Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 (credit: The Jerusalem Post)

“The children have been returned to us and shared harrowing tales of their experiences in Gaza,” the uncle recounted. “'One particularly disturbing detail that shook me was how each child seized by Hamas was placed on a motorcycle. They positioned the child's leg against the bike's exhaust pipe, causing burns. This was done to mark the children, ensuring their identification should they try to escape or be rescued. They're now safely with us, although they were drugged and treated horrifically, but at least they're here with us now.'"