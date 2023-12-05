Hostages given tranquilizers to 'look happy' upon release from captivity

Hostages were given tranquilizers like clonex and other "vitamins" by Hamas to "look happy" during their escort from captivity to Israeli territory, according to Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, the head of the medical division of Israel's Health Ministry.

The Health Ministry reviewed the cases of returnees, leading the chairman of the health committee, Yoni Meshariki, to call for the publishing of a detailed report to show health organizations across the world on the medical findings of returned hostages.

Mizrahi told the Knesset's health committee that hospitals involved in the intake of released hostages documented a slew of war crimes committed by Hamas regarding the health of abductees. "Some of the crimes are starvation, lack of medical treatment, and prolonged shackles," an additional spokesperson added during the meeting.

However, relatives of abductees have called for the Health Ministry to share the details of their condition with other health ministers worldwide, citing a humanitarian health crisis.

Relatives call for global action and reports to international health organizations

Yordan Gonen, the sister of Romi Gonen, who was kidnapped In the hands of Hamas terrorists. "In the second week of the war, there was a meeting of all the ministers of health in the European Union, did we have representation there? Why didn't the representatives of the Red Cross meet us? Why doesn't the Ministry of Health issue an official report on the health condition of the abductees?"

Itay Regev, 18, is reunited with his sister Maya Regev, 21, shortly after his arrival in Israel after being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Israel, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on November 30, 2023. (credit: PMO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Aviva Siegel's daughter, whose mother was released and whose father Keith Siegel is still in captivity, shared: "My mother cannot get well until her husband returns, there is no medical treatment that will help as long as he is there. She asks me - 'How can I function when I know what is going on?"

In response, the Health Ministry said that they will see what additional reports can be filed.