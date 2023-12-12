Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of Yemen's Houthi supreme revolutionary committee, posted a message on X on Tuesday with guidance on how cargo ships can comply with their naval blockade against Israel while traveling through the Red Sea.

The Houthi warning includes a restriction on travel towards "Occupied Palestinian territories", adding that all ships that pass through Yemen should keep radios turned on, must bear the proper flag, and quickly respond to Houthi attempts at communication.

Al-Houthi also advised against cargo ships from "falsifying their identity" or raising flags different from the country belonging to the cargo ship owner.

Houthi terrorists open the door of the cockpit on the ship's deck in the Red Sea in this photo released November 20, 2023 (credit: Houthi Military Media/Handout via REUTERS)

Houthi naval blockade against Israel

The Houthis have waded into the Israel-Hamas conflict - which has spread around the region - attacking vessels in vital shipping lanes and firing drones and missiles at Israel more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa.

On Saturday, they said that to protest the Gaza war, they would target all ships heading to Israel, regardless of their nationality, and warned international shipping companies against dealing with Israeli ports.

The Houthis said earlier on Tuesday that they hit a Norwegian commercial tanker delivering crude oil to an Israeli terminal, marking the latest in a series of attacks against ships related to Israeli commerce.

The Houthis announced on December 9 that all ships sailing to Israel are banned from the Red and Arabian Sea. America increased its presence in the Red Sea after the Houthis fired missiles toward Israel last month.