Arrests made in Demark on suspicion of attack preparations

By REUTERS

Copenhagen police and the Danish intelligence service said on Thursday they had made several arrests in a coordinated action across the country on suspicion of preparation for a terrorist attack.

IDF eliminate dozens of Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza, Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 09:21 AM
US shoots down aerial vehicle launched from Houthi-controlled area
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:45 AM
US says Ukraine conflict is damaging Russian economy - FT
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 07:41 AM
IDF publishes name of fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/14/2023 06:10 AM
Biden calls impeachment inquiry by House Republicans 'stunt'
By REUTERS
12/14/2023 01:25 AM
White House's Sullivan met Saudi crown prince on Wednesday
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 10:41 PM
US delays M16 rifle sale to Israel over settler violence - Axios
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 10:40 PM
Jakes Sullivan likely to make other stops after Israel on Mideast trip
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 09:48 PM
Hamas Chief Haniyeh says Gaza arrangement without Hamas is a "delusion"
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 08:42 PM
Tel Aviv resident questioned for tefillin desecration incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 06:37 PM
German govt plans extra aid for civilians in and from Gaza
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 02:40 PM
Car explodes outside Turkish embassy in Kyrgyzstan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:27 PM
Hamas terrorist hospitalized in Israel after battle with IDF in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/13/2023 01:09 PM
Armenia, Azerbaijan discuss withdrawal of troops from shared border
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 12:24 PM
PLO official says US president's statements must transform into actions
By REUTERS
12/13/2023 09:53 AM