Denmark orders military to protect Israeli, Jewish sites in country

Denmark's government has deployed its military to help police protect Jewish and Israeli sites as antisemitism surges there and around the world, it was announced on Saturday.

Soldiers will stand guard over Israel's embassy as well as Copenhagen's synagogue, said Denmark's defense ministry on Saturday. "The terrorist threat against Denmark is serious," said Peter Hummelgaard, the country's Justice Minister. "And the conflict in the Middle East has led to a completely unacceptable rise in anti-Semitism [sic] and more uncertainty among Jews in Denmark."

The need comes as police resources are stretched thin, according to Bloomberg News, due to large protests over the war in Gaza as well as events at which participants have been burning the Quran, a phenomenon seen across Scandinavia.

The Danish government moved in September to ban the burning of religious texts, prompting further Quran-burnings in protest. These events require a major police presence. The Danish flag - Dannebrog (credit: Per Palmkvist Knudsen / CC-SA 2.5 GENERIC)

Military support will begin on Wednesday

"I am happy," said Hummelgaard, "that the Armed Forces are resuming support for the police's guarding of locations in Copenhagen. It will free up more hands for other important police tasks."

The military support is expected to begin on Wednesday, December 6. The support will be continuously evaluated, the government said.