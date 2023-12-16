Freed hostage: Israel not doing enough to release other Gaza captives

Recently released hostages and their families spoke at a rally at Tel Aviv's Kidnapped Square on Saturday evening, calling for the attention of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's War Cabinet.

Raz Ben-Ami, a recently released hostage from Hamas captivity, spoke at the rally. Her husband Ohad remains captive.

"It is not easy for me to stand here. I decided to come because it's an emergency. I returned from Hamas captivity after 54 days. I have a beloved husband in Hamas captivity. I won't give up until it's here. I will not live without him,” Ben-Ami expressed.

“Ten days ago I begged the cabinet, and [we all] warned them that fighting could lead to injury to the abductees. Unfortunately, we were right. Military action alone will not save the lives of the abductees. I beg your promise that you will bring the kidnapped alive, what are you waiting for?"

Families express feeling abandoned by the government

Danny Elgarat, the brother of Itzhak Elgarat, said that the families of captives are met with silence, receiving little to no communication from the government on the whereabouts of their loved ones. Elgarat was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz. Ruby Chen, the father of 19-year-old Itay Chen who has been held hostage by Hamas, holds an hour glass. (credit: MAARIV)

Noam Perry, the daughter of Haim Perry who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, was present.

Ruby Chen, the American-Israeli father of 19-year-old hostage Itay Chen, also spoke.

This is a developing story.