American families of hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 told Fox News Bret Baier that the time to rescue their loved ones was running out, in an interview aired earlier this week.

The interview was conducted on the same day the families met in Washington with US President Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other government officials to discuss plans to release the 115 hostages still held in Gaza.

Braier was told stories of the stolen loved ones and the families asked that Americans pray for their return.

Which hostages were represented by the families?

The family of Sagui Dekel-Chen, a 35-year-old man taken by Hamas while defending his wife, children, and kibbutz community from the terrorist attack, called for his return.

Itay Chen’s family was also present and called for his immediate release. The 19-year-old is said to have deep ties in New York. relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since the October 7 massacre hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on November 29, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Alongside the others was the family of 19-year-old Edan Alexander, who grew up in New Jersey and the family of 22-year-old Omer Neutra who grew up on Long Island.

Orna Neutra, mother of Omer Neutra, said, “I feel like we’re reaching a boiling point… the situation is dire. [The hostages] are being kept under the ground, with no food.” Advertisement

Ruby Chen, the father of Itay Chen, held up an hourglass and said, “After 67 days, we don’t have time. They don’t have time. Each day that passes by, the probability of getting US citizens back home is not good.”

Adi Alexander, father of Edan Alexander, said, “the hostages have to be returned. This is a real humanitarian crisis, and it needs to happen first.”

As the families congregated to discuss the emotional situation, they also collectively celebrated the return of 4-year-old Abigail Mor Idan. Abigail’s great-aunt, Liz Hirsh Naftali, talked about this season of miracles: “Hanukkah is a celebration of light and miracles. I look at all of these people around here whose children have not come back, I […] ask people watching to pray for the miracle of Christmas that we should have these young people back home with their families,”

The families also collectively thanked Biden. Jonathan Dekel-Chen said, “President Biden and the administration as a whole have been amazing partners in the struggle to get all of our loved ones back.”