Families of Americans held hostage by Hamas terrorists have issued a plea to the public, urging participation in the "Seats of Hope" campaign this Thanksgiving, celebrated on Thursday. Their request is that every family reserve a special seat at their Thanksgiving dinner tables, in honor of one of those kidnapped.

On October 7, 2023, several American citizens were taken hostage by Hamas, leaving their families in anguish and uncertainty. As the days turn into weeks and the holiday season approaches, these families have been grappling with the pain of not knowing the whereabouts or condition of their loved ones.

In a joint statement, the affected families shared their anguish and hope: "It’s been 45 days since our children, our parents, our siblings, our nieces and nephews, our cherished loved ones were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7. We don’t know where they are or how they are doing; we only want them home. As we gather to commemorate Thanksgiving, let us hold those with us close and keep those who can’t join us this year in our hearts."

The families have asked for a symbolic gesture of support from the public. They request that people reserve a special seat at their Thanksgiving dinner tables, symbolizing hope for the safe return of their loved ones. This empty seat represents those who are unable to be with their families during this holiday season due to their captivity. Crowds view a festive Shabbat (Sabbath) table set for 224 people sat in Times Square, New York, Thursday, in an installation by the Israeli-American Council (IAC) to symbolize the plight of the hostages held captive by the terror group Hamas. (credit: Noam Galai for IAC.)

Who signed the statement?

The families who signed the statement include Yael & Adi Alexander, Parents of Edan Alexander; Chaya & Yehuda Beinin, Parents of Liat Beinin; Ruby & Hagit Chen, Parents of Itay Chen; Jonathan Dekel-Chen & Gillian Kaye, Father and Stepmother of Sagui Dekel-Chen; Noa Naftali & Liz Hirsh Naftali, Family of Abigail Mor Edan; Jon Polin & Rachel Goldberg, Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin; Orna & Ronen Neutra, Parents of Omer Neutra; Lee Siegel, Brother of Keith Samuel Siegel; Lucy Siegel, Sister of Keith Samuel Siegel; David Siegel & Susan McDaniel, Brother and Sister-in-law of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Fiona Wax, Sister of Adrienne Siegel; Yuval Bar On, Son-in-law of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Gil Siegel, Nephew of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Hanna Siegel, Niece of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Itai Siegel, Nephew of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Marisa Siegel, Niece of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Natan Siegel, Nephew of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Tal Wax, Niece of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel; Emily Wesolowski, Niece of Keith Samuel Siegel and Adrienne Siegel.

The "Seats of Hope: Host A Hostage at Your Thanksgiving Table" campaign is organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, emphasizing that our Thanksgiving tables are incomplete until all the hostages, who were brutally abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7, are safely reunited with their families.

Americans are urged to download and print a reserved sign to place at their Thanksgiving table, along with the hostage's story. Afterwards, they are asked to upload a photo of the empty reserved seat on the Seats of Hope website. "By uploading, a red dot will be added to the interactive map on the website, demonstrating the collective call for the hostages' release," the press release concluded. Advertisement

More information is available at: www.SeatsofHope.net