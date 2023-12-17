One wounded in terror attack at West Bank checkpoint

A stabbing attack occured on Sunday afternoon at the Rantis checkpoint in the West Bank. One person was injured, according to Magen David Adom (MDA). A 49-year-old reserve soldier was given medical aid at a gas station close to the checkpoint. He was taken to Sheba Medical Center in a stable condition.

According to reports, the soldier was able to fire his weapon at the terrorist, wounding him. The terrorist was apprehended on Sunday evening after security forces searched for over an hour for him.This is a developing story.