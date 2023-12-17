Pro-Palestinian protesters attend "Flood Brooklyn for Gaza" demonstration, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas continues, in New York, US, October 28, 2023.

About 67% of young Americans between the ages of 18-24 believe that Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors, according to a new poll conducted by Harris Insights and Analytics and Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies (CAPS).

The poll, conducted among about 2,000 registered voters in the US, additionally found that 51% of 18-24 year olds believe that the long-term answer for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is for "Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians," although another question on the poll, asking if Israel has the right to exist, found that 69% of 18-24 year olds believe that Israel does have the right to exist.

Despite the data above, bipartisan support for Israel among Americans in general remains high, according to the poll. Some 63% of Democrats and 71% of Republicans believe that the US should be supporting Israel in the war against Hamas.

Support for aid to Israel that was recently approved is high as well among Democrats and Republicans, although more than half of independent voters oppose such aid.

Additionally, 84% of Americans said that they believe that the October 7 massacre was a terrorist attack, with 73% saying it was genocidal in nature and 73% saying it was not justified by the grievances of Palestinians.

Children's toys and personal items lie on the bloodstained floor of a child's bedroom, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Beeri in southern Israel October 17, 2023. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

On October 7, Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel and took the lives of 1200 people. In addition to the murder of civilians, Hamas abducted over 200 individuals - some of whom were US citizens.

Among Americans between the ages of 18-24, 73% said they thought it was a terrorist attack and 66% said it was genocidal in nature, but 60% also said that it could be justified by the grievances of Palestinians.

Additionally, while 81% of all Americans said they support Israel over Hamas, only 50% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 felt the same.

Americans believe Israel trying to avoid civilian casualties in defensive war

When asked if they think Israel is trying to avoid civilian casualties in the war against Hamas, 69% of Americans said that they believe Israel is trying to avoid such casualties. The percentage of Americans between the ages of 18-24 who thought the same was actually higher than the national average at 70%.

The majority of Americans (63%) also believe that Israel is just trying to defend itself, although the majority of Americans between the ages of 18-24 and between the ages of 25-34 believe that Israel is committing genocide.

Additionally, the majority of Americans (81%) said that Israel has a right to defend itself against terror attacks by "launching air strikes on targets in heavily populated Palestinian areas with warnings to those citizens." In contrast to the results on some other questions, this option had widespread support among young Americans, with 80% of 18-24 year olds saying that Israel does have the right to defend itself in such a way. This percentage was slightly lower among 25-44 year olds.

The majority of respondents (69%) said they were either following the war very closely or somewhat closely. In the youngest age category, 81% said they were following the war. In the next ascending age category, aged 25-34, 68% said they were following the war. Three-quarters of respondents aged 35-44, 58% of those aged 45-54. 62% aged 55-64 and 76% aged 65+ said the same.

Most young Americans support ceasefire that would leave hostages in Gaza

The poll additionally found that 67% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 are in favor of an unconditional ceasefire which would leave the hostages in Gaza and Hamas in power. Among the totality of Americans, 64% said that a ceasefire should only happen once the hostages are all released and Hamas is removed from power.

A similar question asking if Israel should cease all hostilities now or keep going until Hamas is defeated and the hostages are released found that 57% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 think Israel should cease all hostilities now. Among the totality of Americans, 63% think Israel should keep going until Hamas is defeated and the hostages are released.

Additionally, 74% of Americans said they believe Hamas wants to commit genocide against the Jews in Israel, although only 58% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 said the same.

When asked if they think Hamas is an organization that can be negotiated with to create peace, 76% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 said that they believe they can be negotiated with. Among the totality of Americans, 64% said that they believe Hamas is dedicated only to the destruction of Israel.

Most Americans (66%) believe that Hamas is not supported by the majority of Gazans, although most Americans between the ages of 18-24 (64%) do believe that the majority of Gazans support Hamas. Additionally, the vast majority of Americans (80%) believe that Hamas uses civilians as human shields.

Most Americans (75%) also said that they believe that Hamas, not Israel, is primarily responsible for putting civilians in Gaza in harm's way. Additionally, most Americans (73%) said Hamas is primarily responsible for triggering the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, although a slight majority of Americans 18-24 said that Israel is primarily responsible.

The vast majority of Americans (81%) believe that Hamas should be removed from running Gaza, and a majority of Americans between the ages of 18-24 (58%) feel the same. Americans are split on who should run Gaza if Hamas is removed, with 34% saying Israel should administer Gaza, 27% saying the Palestinian Authority should, and 38% saying a new authority set up with Arab nations should.

Nearly half (45%) of respondents between the ages of 18-24 answered that Israel should administer the Gaza Strip, followed by 41% saying the PA should, and 14% saying a new authority should. Among 25-44 year olds, the largest portion of respondents also supported Israel administering the Strip, while among Americans 45 years old and older, most supported the establishment of a new authority.

Americans aware of growing antisemitism in US

In terms of antisemitism in the US, 75% of respondents said that they think antisemitism is growing in the US and 65% said they think discrimination against Muslims is growing in the US. Additionally, 68% think that antisemitism is prevalent in university campuses and 76% said Jewish students on campuses are facing harassment over being Jewish.

When asked "if a student calls for the genocide of Jews should that student be told that they are free to call for genocide or should such students face actions for violating university rules?" 53% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 said that such a student should be told that they are free to call for genocide. Among the totality of American respondents, 74% said that such a student should face actions for violating university rules.

In comparison, 70% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 said that protesters on campuses calling for the genocide of Jews does constitute hate speech. Among the totality of American respondents, 79% said that such calls constitute hate speech.

Additionally, 71% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 believe that calling for the genocide of Jews on campuses constitutes harassment. Among the totality of American respondents, 82% said that such calls constitute harassment.

When asked who they think is responsible for antisemitism on campuses, 24% of Americans said it's always been there, 20% said students, 18% said left wing political movements, 11% said university presidents, another 11% said foreign funding of universities, 7% said university professors, and 8% said that none of the above were responsible.

Americans unhappy with university presidents' response to antisemitism

While most Americans (62%) said that they felt that university presidents did not go far enough to condemn antisemitism on their campuses during a recent congressional testimony, 67% of Americans between the ages of 18-24 said that they thought that the presidents did go far enough.

Additionally, 74% of Americans said that "university presidents who said that calls for the genocide of Jews on their campuses are not necessarily a violation of their school’s code of conduct and harassment policies because it 'depends on the context' or 'whether speech turns into conduct'" should resign. Among Americans between the ages of 18-24, 73% said that such university presidents should resign.

Approval of university presidents in general was low among Americans, with 64% saying that university presidents were failing to lead the next generation. Americans between the ages of 18-24 were split on the matter, with 51% saying university presidents are showing the right leadership and 49% saying they were failing to lead.

Most Americans believe US should respond to attacks by Iran Axis

The poll also asked respondents if the US should respond to attacks its undergoing from Iran-backed proxies in the region with strikes against these groups or if it should just defend itself, with 67% of Americans saying the US should respond with strikes. Among Americans between the ages of 18-24, 58% said that the US should respond with strikes.

When asked if US President Joe Biden has been acting forcefully enough against such attacks against US forces, Americans were split 50-50. Additionally, most Americans believe Biden's policy on Iran has been unsuccessful, although a slight majority of Americans between the ages of 18-24 believe it has been successful.

Danielle Greyman-Kennard contributed to this report.