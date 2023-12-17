Jerusalem Post
No further hostage talks until Israel ceases aggression - Hamas deputy leader

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza, Khalil Al-Hayya, told Al Jazeera in an interview that the release of any further hostages is dependent on Israel ceasing its "aggression."

"We want an end to the aggression, then we will go to reconstruction and construction, and then we will talk about the prisoners.
"We want a complete cessation of aggression, then Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, and then we talk about the prisoners," Al-Hayya told Al Jazeera.
