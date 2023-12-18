Jerusalem Post
Hacktivist group claims to take out gas stations across Iran

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A hacktivist group called "Predatory Sparrow" ("Gonjeshke Darande" in Persian) claimed that it had disabled the majority of gas stations across Iran in a cyberattack on Monday.

"We, Gonjeshke Darande, carried out another cyberattack today, taking out a majority of the gas pumps throughout Iran. This cyberattack comes in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region. Khamenei, playing with fire has a price," wrote the group in a statement.

"A month ago, we warned you that we’re back and that we will impose cost (sic.) for your provocations. This is just a taste of what we have in store," added the group, attaching screenshots of documents they claimed to have acquired from the servers of the affected gas stations.

The hacktivist group has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks targeting gas stations, the railway system, and steel plants in Iran.

