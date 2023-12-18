Israel announces Iran, Hezbollah were behind Ziv Hospital cyber attack

The Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) on Monday announced that Iran and Hezbollah were behind the cyber attack last month against Ziv Medical Center in Safed.

According to the INCD, the goal was not only to harm the specific hospital's operations, but to damage Israel's resilience as a whole mid-war when many hospitals have been overloaded with handling larger numbers than usual of wounded soldiers.

The hack was partially successful and partially unsuccessful.

Hackers succeeded at breaking through information security systems to access sensitive personal details of patients and managed to spread that data online.

However, the hospital and INCD managed to block the hackers from interfering with the physical functioning of the hospital.

There was a temporary period where the hospital went off many of its electronic services, relying more on older school traditional systems for keeping ongoing records, but none of the medical center's actual medical equipment were compromised at any point.

Hacker group linked to Iran's Intelligence Ministry

INCD identified the hacker group as AGRIUS, which is connected to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, using the Lebanese Cedar group connected Hezbollah.

Mohammed Ali Marai was identified as the lead operator for the Hezbollah hacking group.

Further, INCD said that its previous court order prohibiting publicizing any of the stolen personal data on any websites which Israel has sovereignty over remains in force.

In addition, INCD said that it had succeeded in compelling various online sites to take down some of the personal data shortly after it was publicized.

INCD did not explain why the hackers succeeded in penetrating Ziv Medical Center's information security systems or what the damage impact assessment was on the data which had already been leaked.

Generally, the tone of the INCD statement was favorable to Ziv Medical center in terms of cooperation as opposed to some past hacks of medical centers in Israel.

Close to simultaneous to the INCD's announcement and in a not-so-veiled likely response from Israel to Iran, a hacktivist group called "Predatory Sparrow" ("Gonjeshke Darande" in Persian) claimed that it had disabled the majority of gas stations across Iran in a cyberattack on Monday.

"We, Gonjeshke Darande, carried out another cyberattack today, taking out a majority of the gas pumps throughout Iran. This cyberattack comes in response to the aggression of the Islamic Republic and its proxies in the region. Khamenei, playing with fire has a price," wrote the group in a statement.

"A month ago, we warned you that we’re back and that we will impose cost (sic.) for your provocations. This is just a taste of what we have in store," added the group, attaching screenshots of documents they claimed to have acquired from the servers of the affected gas stations.

The hacktivist group has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks targeting gas stations, the railway system, and steel plants in Iran.

Israel and the Mossad have been accused by Iran of being connected to some of these cyber attacks and some Israeli officials have unofficially confirmed the Jewish state's involvements in some of the attacks off-the-record.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.