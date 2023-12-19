Jerusalem Post
Red Cross chief: Gaza crisis is 'moral failure'

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 19, 2023 15:48

The conflict in Gaza is a "moral failure" of the international community, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross told journalists on Tuesday, urging all parties to reach a new deal to halt the fighting.

"I have been speaking of moral failure because every day this continues is a day more where the international community hasn't proven capable of ending such high levels of suffering, and this will have an impact on generations not only in Gaza," ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric told journalists in Geneva following trips to Gaza and Israel.

"There's nothing without an agreement by the two sides, so we urge them to keep negotiating and to keep facilitating the space that we need in order to operationalize the releases (of hostages and detainees)."

