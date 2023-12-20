Hamas kills bid to revive ceasefire deal, hostage release -WSJ

Hamas has allegedly rejected an Israeli offer for a one-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages, saying they wouldn’t discuss releasing the hostages until a full ceasefire first goes into effect, Egyptian officials said, according to the Wall Street Journal report on December 20.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political wing of the terrorist organization, met with intelligence officials in Cairo earlier today to discuss Israel's offer but allegedly said that he was there to obtain a full ceasefire and more humanitarian aid.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad would have been included in talks for the first time, however, they demanded a ceasefire before any negotiations begin. They also demanded all Palestinian prisoners be released in exchange for 100 hostages.

"I will spare no effort on this, and the demand is to bring everyone," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

The IDF's advance into Khan Yunis has progressed with increased surrenders of Hamas fighters and the unveiling of more of the Hamas tunnel network. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian meets with Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh in Doha, Qatar December 20, 2023. (credit: Iran's Foreign Ministry/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Part of the Hamas leadership was in Cairo to discuss the now-axed ceasefire deal as well as incorporate the increase of aid into the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas's stance remains: they don't have a desire for humanitarian pauses. Hamas wants a complete end to the Israeli war on Gaza," a Palestinian official said. Advertisement

Ceasefire delayed

A ceasefire vote at the UN was also pushed back due to disagreements over the language of the resolution, in particular the process by which aid would arrive in the Strip. Some parties pushing for exclusive UN monitoring while the US is pushing back.

Currently, Israel monitors the limited humanitarian aid coming via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the Israel-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing.

Reuters contributed to this report.