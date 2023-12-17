IDF takes over Khan Yunis City Hall, office of Hamas brigade chief

The IDF has penetrated Hamas's City Hall and the office of its brigade chief in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

IDF Brigade 7 Commander Col. Elad Tzuri said his unit “has destroyed terror infrastructure of the enemy and killed terrorists” in the heart of Gaza City as well as now in Khan Yunis for the last two weeks.

Besides taking over Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade Chief Rafa’a Salameh’s headquarters, the IDF has also taken over the vacation home of Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar.

In addition, the IDF has taken over Bani Suheila, made progress in eastern and southern parts of Khan Yunis, and destroyed significant Hamas tunnel infrastructure, including over 30 tunnel shafts.

Also, the IDF has destroyed dozens of Hamas anti-tank missile attack positions and lookout positions. IDF and Shin Bet forces operate in Khan Yunis neighborhood where Hamas leader, Yahya Sinwar, lived in recent years. December 15, 2023. (credit: IDF)

Moreover, the IDF has seized large amounts of Hamas electronic devices and intelligence items.

IDF operates in Khan Yunis, slowly but surely

At one point, the IDF was also in the center of Khan Yunis, but it has not remained there and continues to maneuver to outwit Hamas ambush attempts. Advertisement

Generally, the IDF is making slow but steady progress on Khan Yunis, but could be weeks or more from having the same control there that it has in northern Gaza.

Estimates by top defense officials last month for concluding the “main war” were by the end of January.

However, last week the Jerusalem Post learned that these “main war” plans might not include fully controlling the Rafah-Philadelphi Corridor area and also might not include having yet killed or arrested Yahya Sinwar or Gaza military chief Muhammad Deif.

Part of what has slowed down progress is that nearly every house is boobytrapped or otherwise being used by Hamas to present a threat to IDF troops’ progress, including with Hamas using a large number of rocket propelled grenades.

Also, Hamas has proven more resilient and more ready to continue fighting than it sometimes was in northern Gaza.

On October 25, IDF soldiers had already killed the Commander of the North Khan Yunis Battalion Taysir Mubasher. In the past, he had commanded Hamas’s naval forces and held several positions in weapons manufacturing.

He also had extensive experience directing terror attacks and was a relative to senior Hamas operatives, including Deif – yet so far Hamas recovered from that and other losses in the south better than in the north.

The IDF has also now publicized its progress in central Gaza at Deir al-Balah where it has overtaken a key Hamas position and confiscated significant Hamas weapons and terror infrastructure.

Also, the IDF took over the house of a Nukbeh commander and found various Hamas naval commando items.