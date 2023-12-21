Gulf nations threaten end to Gaza aid if war continues past January

Gulf countries, led by the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, have issued an ultimatum to Israel stating that if the war between Israel-Hamas does not end next month, there will be a reduction in humanitarian aid, N12 reported, citing Arab sources.

"If the fighting does not stop in January, then we will be forced to reduce the humanitarian aid we transfer to the Gaza Strip," N12 reported, quoting their Arab sources.

"If the Israeli intentions are to remain in the Gaza Strip for the long term, then it will be the responsibility of the Israelis and Americans to take care of these issues," the sources added. "What you are seeing in Gaza has not been seen anywhere in the world, and we are facing a big challenge. There are hundreds of tons of food in warehouses and there is still a big mess. They are not operating there in a sufficiently organized manner."