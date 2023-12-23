Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel-affiliated merchant vessel hit by aerial vehicle off India

By REUTERS

An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.

The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.

"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken onboard. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.

It said the Indian navy was responding. The navy did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Would-be Putin challenger barred from running in election
By REUTERS
12/23/2023 11:48 AM
Over 200 Hamas terrorists arrested in past week, IDF and Shin Bet says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 11:17 AM
IDF jets strike targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 06:38 AM
70 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/23/2023 01:40 AM
Czech police deal with fake grenade situation after Prague mass shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 11:40 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in attack in northern Iraq -ministry
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 09:51 PM
White House: Closely monitoring situation in Red Sea
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:14 PM
UN chief calls out Israel's Gaza operation for creating aid obstacles
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:11 PM
IDF publishes name of soldier who was killed in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 06:18 PM
Issuance of a new executive order to expand Russia sanctions authorities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 05:17 PM
Putin, Abbas discuss Gaza conflict in phone call
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 01:47 PM
Border Police officer wounded in suspected ramming attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 10:31 AM
Russia threatens to sever ties if US confiscates its assets
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 10:20 AM
IDF demands northern rapid response teams return weapons
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/22/2023 09:37 AM
Hamas-run Health Ministry: 20,057 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes
By REUTERS
12/22/2023 08:38 AM