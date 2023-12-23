An Israeli fighter jet successfully assassinated Hamas leader Hassan Atrash, the IDF and Shin Bet announced on Saturday.
The assassination took place in the Rafah area in southern Gaza.
Atrash was responsible for the trade, production, and equipping of the military arm of Hamas. He also took part in the smuggling of weapons from various countries into the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
The assassination by fighter jet of Hassan Atresh, responsible for the trade, production and equipping of the military arm of Hamas, December 23, 2023. Credit: IDF Spokesperson