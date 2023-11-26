Hamas confirmed on Sunday that the IDF killed the commander of its Northern Brigade, Ahmad Al Ghandour, and of its Rocket Division, Ayman Siam.

The military reported during the night that a total of five senior Hamas officials were killed, with the targeted assassinations occurring before the ceasefire began on Friday morning.

Walla has reported that their bodies were taken out of the ruins of a tunnel, a fact that could mean that this was the first underground elimination of terrorists.

"Al Ghandour (Abu Anas) is the member of the military council and the commander of the North Brigade," Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement published on their Telegram channel.

A senior members of the terrorist organization, Ghandour had been in his position for at least 18 years, and was a key figure at the top of the organization. The senior official was responsible for many terrorist attacks carried out against Israelis.

The day his luck ran out

Siam was saved from several assassination attempts, both in 2009, when his home in Jabaliya was bombed and in 2014. In his previous role, he had served as the commander of Hamas's artillery unit.