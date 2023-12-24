Israel is considering the possibility of requesting the expulsion of Hamas leaders in exchange for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, KAN News reported on Sunday evening, citing an Israeli security source.

This possibility had been discussed among the political and military echelon, the source told KAN, adding that no concrete proposal to do so is currently on the table.

"The expulsion of Hamas's leadership is not contradictory to Israel's war goals," the source was cited by KAN as saying.

"There are many countries that can accept them, such as Qatar."

Ex-defense chiefs called for expulsion-for-hostages deal with Hamas

The Jerusalem Post reported earlier in December that Commanders for Israel’s Security (CIS) proposed to the government war cabinet to offer Hamas’s leadership expulsion, along with Palestinian security prisoners, in exchange for a return of their Israeli hostages.

CIS, which includes over 500 top former defense and intelligence officials, told The Post that the government would still need to iron out significant details of the offer.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.