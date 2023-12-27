Netanyahu, France's Macron talk threats in Gaza, Lebanon and Red Sea

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Netanyahu thanked Macron for France's involvement in protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and for its willingness to help restore security on Israel's border with Lebanon, the statement said.

The prime minister updated Macron on developments in the war in Gaza, as well as efforts to bring about the release of Israel's hostages, and asked the French president to continue working for their release.

"Netanyahu made it clear that the people and the government of Israel are determined to work to return the residents in the North and South to their homes, by any means," the statement concluded.