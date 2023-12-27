Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu, France's Macron talk threats in Gaza, Lebanon and Red Sea

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Wednesday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Netanyahu thanked Macron for France's involvement in protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and for its willingness to help restore security on Israel's border with Lebanon, the statement said.

The prime minister updated Macron on developments in the war in Gaza, as well as efforts to bring about the release of Israel's hostages, and asked the French president to continue working for their release. 

"Netanyahu made it clear that the people and the government of Israel are determined to work to return the residents in the North and South to their homes, by any means," the statement concluded. 

Explosion in Herzliya, police suspect crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 10:23 PM
Finance Ministry will continue to pay evacuees' salaries through January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 06:56 PM
Israeli gov't asks IDF for position on discharging election candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 05:06 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:26 PM
Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:58 PM
Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant dead in Lebanon, local media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:24 PM
Antony Blinken to visit Israel in Middle East trip next week
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:08 PM
Kremlin says EU aid won't change outcome of Ukraine conflict
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 01:43 PM
Russia, India closer to joint military equipment production - minister
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 01:06 PM
Russia warns Japan over providing Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 11:59 AM
Russia to deploy newest howitzers close to Finland's border - Rostec
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 06:24 AM
Casualties reported in Israeli strike on Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:44 AM
US 'greatly' by report of Iran's increase in uranium enrichment
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 04:18 AM
Sullivan, Israel's Dermer discuss war phase transition - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:46 AM
Biden, Qatar's Emir discuss Gaza hostages, boosting aid - White House
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:30 AM