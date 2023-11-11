"The CRIF has expressed concern regarding the remarks made by the President of the Republic in his interview with the BBC," the umbrella organization for French Jewry said in a tweet on Saturday night. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that Israel is killing women and children in Gaza, in an interview he gave to the BBC at his official residence.

"De facto - today civilians are being bombed," Macron claimed. "These babies, these women, these old people are being bombed and killed. So there is no reason for it and no legitimacy. So we do plead with Israel to stop."

Wave of antisemitism washes over France

French Jews, who have been suffering from a huge wave of antisemitism, added: "The CRIF would like to remind everyone of Hamas's responsibility for the deaths of Palestinian civilians. Hamas has not only dragged these civilians into this war but is also using them as human shields today.

"This statement, by implying Israel's responsibility for civilian deaths, which are undoubtedly regrettable, potentially enables groups like LFI [a left-wing populist party in France] to exploit the situation, thereby stoking tensions and dividing France.

"The onus for civilian casualties in Gaza rests with Hamas, not Israel. Similarly, the responsibility for civilian deaths in Raqqa or Mosul was with the Islamic State, not France.

"Furthermore, the call for a ceasefire, without mentioning the release of hostages, including 8 French nationals, potentially sidelines France's stance from that of other major democratic countries, which support Israel's essential struggle against Hamas," the CRIF stated firmly.

"The CRIF is requesting a clarification of France's position," they concluded.

The French president also said that a ceasefire would benefit Israel, but added that Paris recognizes Israel's right to defend itself.

He emphasized that France "clearly condemns" the terrorist actions of Hamas. When asked if he wanted other leaders - including in the United States and Great Britain - to join his calls for a ceasefire, he replied: "I hope so." Jerusalem has since rejected calls for a ceasefire.

GUY ALISTAIR/WALLA! and JERUSALEM POST STAFF contributed to this report.