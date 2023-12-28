Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US, France, Germany and UK call on Iran to de-escalate nuclear program

By REUTERS

 France, Germany, Britain and the United States condemned Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium following the IAEA report from earlier this week.

"We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear program," the spokespersons for the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."

Israel to approve cabinet rotation between Foreign, Energy Ministries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 06:51 PM
US sanctions alleged conduits of Iranian funds to Yemen's Houthis
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 05:55 PM
High Court interim chief blasts leak of verdict, calls for probe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:42 PM
Israel-Hamas war: Egypt yet to receive response on Gaza ceasefire offer
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:25 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Ramallah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:28 AM
Woman stabbed to death in Haifa, husband arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/28/2023 05:18 AM
At least 40 killed in Liberian fuel tanker blast, says official
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:10 AM
Republicans appeal Trump Colorado ballot disqualification to USSC
By REUTERS
12/28/2023 03:07 AM
Explosion in Herzliya, police suspect crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 10:23 PM
Finance Ministry will continue to pay evacuees' salaries through January
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 06:56 PM
Israeli gov't asks IDF for position on discharging election candidates
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 05:06 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 04:26 PM
Michigan Supreme Court rejects attempt to remove Trump from 2024 ballot
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:58 PM
Hassan Nasrallah’s assistant dead in Lebanon, local media report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/27/2023 03:24 PM
Antony Blinken to visit Israel in Middle East trip next week
By REUTERS
12/27/2023 03:08 PM