Government Companies Authority Director Michal Rosenbaum resigned from her position on Saturday following a protracted dispute with Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem.

The dispute involves disagreements between Amsalem and Rosenbaum over the functioning of state companies during wartime, including defense companies, the Electric Company, and Israel Railways.

One of the disputes involves Amsalem's refusal to allow Rosenbaum to appoint a board chairman for several government companies. Rosenbaum claimed that Amsalem is working to appoint his associates.

The minister also refused to allow Rosenbaum to withdraw dividends from the government companies' coffers in the amount of approximately NIS 2 billion for the benefit of the state budget, according to Walla.

In her resignation letter as well as the dispute she cited the behavior of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as part of her decision to resign. PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu last year: It all seems so long ago – especially Netanyahu talking about the quietest security decade in Israel’s history. (credit: Ariel Schalit/Pool; Abir Sultan/Pool)

"When the Prime Minister works like this, it should not be surprising that no other party has arisen to restrain the minister and act to protect the public service."

"I will not sit in the front row and watch the destruction of government companies." Advertisement

Comments on the resignation

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel commented on the situation saying, "I deeply regret the resignation of Ms. Michal Rosenbaum from the management of the Government Companies Authority. Michal is a dedicated public servant who in the past even very successfully managed the personal billing unit at the Interior Ministry. I am confident that Michal will continue and contribute her talent and abilities for the sake of the citizens of Israel in the future."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid hailed it as a victory for corruption, saying "This government continues to call on everyone to unite while it divides and shatters into pieces everything that holds this country together. The resignation of the director of the Companies Authority is a victory for corruption, the culture of the Jobbers, the appointments of my associates, and the crushing of the public service. I wish Michal Rosenbaum the best of luck in the future, and I wish for all of us that this terrible government disappears from our lives."